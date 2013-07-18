A Big Data project to sequence the genomes of 800 Alzheimer’s sufferers will help scientists searching for a cure and patients trying to reduce their risk of dementia.

This week, the Alzheimer’s Association announced a plan to make gene sequencing data available to dementia researchers around the globe. Meanwhile, a new study shows that when people know their genetic risk of Alzheimer’s, many take positive steps to improve their mental and physical health.

The Alzheimer’s Association has teamed up with the Brin Wojcicki Foundation, established by Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Anne Wojcicki, a co-founder of personal genetics company 23andMe. The organizations have collected whole genome sequencing data from 800 Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Whole genome sequencing involves spelling out the more than three billion letters that make up a person’s DNA.

The data will be made available to scientists through the Global Alzheimer’s Association Interactive Network (GAAIN), and researchers hope the data will help them tease out risk factors for the nation’s sixth leading cause of death.

Dr. Robert C. Green of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, who led the gene sequencing of patients in the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), told the Boston Business Journal that Alzheimer’s gene data has already been put to good use, with more breakthroughs on the way.

“With the addition of more than 800 whole genomes on ADNI subjects that can be linked to the current rich dataset, ADNI data will be even more useful to scientists who are seeking new approaches to the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s,” Green said. “ADNI is a leader in open data sharing, having provided clinical imaging and biomarker data to over 4,000 qualified scientists around the world, which has generated over 700 scientific manuscripts.”