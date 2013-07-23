Performing a quick self-exam is one of the best ways to detect thyroid cancer early. Thyroid cancer is one of the most survivable cancers (the five-year survival rate is nearly 97 percent), but there’s no excuse not to look for its symptoms, considering how quickly and easily you can perform a self-exam at home.



You could be one of the estimated 15 million Americans with undiagnosed thyroid problems. But with a few tips from the American College of Endocrinology, an arm of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), you’ll soon be on your way to improved thyroid health.

How to Perform a ‘Neck Check’ Self-Exam A ‘neck check’ is a simple procedure that can be done just about anywhere. If you have a glass of water and a mirror, you’re ready to look for symptoms of thyroid disorders.



Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, clinical professor of Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Disease at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and president of the AACE, provides some painless guidelines: First, locate your thyroid gland, which is above your collarbone and below your larynx, or voice box. Don’t confuse your thyroid with your Adam’s apple, which lies above the thyroid gland. Keeping your focus on this part of the neck, tip your head back, then swallow a drink of water. Look at your neck in the mirror while you swallow, checking for any static or moving bumps.

Who Should Perform ‘Neck Checks’? There’s no definitive recommendation for when to begin performing self-exams, but Mechanick does note that the cancer can appear in young adulthood. It also rarely develops in childhood or adolescence. “Every person when they have their general physical should have a thyroid exam, and then people who are at higher risk should potentially have a thyroid ultrasound…and not rely just on the manual exam,” Mechanick said. “By doing this you can detect thyroid cancer at the very early stages.”