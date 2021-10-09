Share on Pinterest 1199097297

A former Facebook employee testified to Congress this week that the company’s social media platforms are dangerous for children.

According to reports, internal research found that Instagram often led to feelings of depression and anxiety for some teens.

Behavioral health specialists say parents don’t need to ban their kids from using social media altogether, but it’s worth setting rules and limits about how to engage with the platforms.

Earlier this week, a former Facebook employee made headlines when she testified to Congress that the company’s social media platforms are dangerous for children.

Young people are often targeted with content that includes toxic messaging about body image, and many of them fall victim to cyberbullying.

On one hand, these platforms have given kids the space to connect to others with shared interests and find resources for mental health.

According to press reports, a survey conducted by Facebook found that approximately 13.5 percent of teenage girls said the platform worsened suicidal thoughts, and 17 percent said it contributed to an eating disorder.

Other research published in 2020 found that social media can have both positive and negative effects on children.

Experts say there’s also a well-established link between social media and cyber-bullying, depression, anxiety, and suicide among young people.

For parents trying to decide how to protect their kids, experts say they don’t need to ban their kids from using social media altogether, but it’s worth setting rules and limits about how to engage with the platforms.