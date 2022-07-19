Share on Pinterest A blood glucose test is one way to test a person for diabetes. Maskot/Getty Images

Researchers say people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of heart health issues and diabetes in the 12 weeks following an infection.

They note that those risks appear to decrease after the initial 12 weeks.

Experts say there are a number of potential reasons for the increased risk, including inflammation and cell dysfunction.

They also note that the underlying conditions in some people with COVID-19 are also risk factors for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

COVID-19 may not cause cardiovascular disease or diabetes, but the inflammation caused by a novel coronavirus infection could put people at higher risk of developing these chronic health conditions.

Primary-care patients who contracted COVID-19 had a six-fold increase in cardiovascular diagnoses and had 81 percent more diabetes mellitus diagnoses in the first four weeks after contracting the virus, according to a new study from researchers at King’s College London.

The cardiovascular risk rose for pulmonary embolism, atrial arrhythmia, and venous thrombosis.

Researchers also reported that the risk of a diabetes diagnosis remained 27 higher for up to 12 weeks after infection. The risk of a new heart disease diagnosis began to decline five weeks after infection and returned to normal or lower by 12 weeks to one year after infection.

However, researchers did not find a long-term association between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease and diabetes when patient records from follow-ups 12 to 52 weeks after initial illness were examined.

“Our findings are reassuring that cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus risks decline within a year after COVID-19,” Emma Rezel-Potts, Ph.D., the study’s lead author and a research associate at King’s College London, told Healthline.

“Our study can’t tell us about the possible mechanisms that lead to cardiometabolic outcomes following COVID-19 infection, but we can look to other research in the field,” Rezel-Potts added. “The virus is believed to trigger events which can affect multiple systems in the body, including a dysregulated immune response and cell dysfunction, which might explain the associations we’re seeing. Another possibility with diabetes is that there is direct infection of SARS-CoV-2 in pancreatic cells.”

“It could also be the case that COVID-19 reduces physical activity leading to greater insulin resistance,” she continued. “Then again, it might be that the COVID-19 diagnosis leads to more contacts with medical services, which then leads to increased opportunities to detect previously undiagnosed diabetes.”

The findings were based on a review of the medical records of 428,000 COVID-19 patients, which were compared to a control group of the same size.