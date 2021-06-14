Share on Pinterest Young people who contract the coronavirus can also develop multisystem inflammation syndrome in children (MIS-C). Marko Geber/Getty Images

Among children who get COVID-19, a small proportion develop multisystem inflammation syndrome (MIS-C).

This serious complication can appear weeks after the initial infection.

MIS-C causes widespread inflammation that can affect multiple tissues and organs.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

While COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than in adults, some kids do become seriously ill with the disease or related complications.

Among young people who contract the coronavirus, a small proportion develop multisystem inflammation syndrome in children (MIS-C). This serious complication can appear weeks after the initial infection.

“MIS-C is a postinfectious inflammatory condition, where your body’s immune system kind of goes into overdrive,” said Dr. Christina Johns, MEd, FAAP, a pediatric emergency physician and the senior medical adviser for PM Pediatrics in Lake Success, New York.

“The ripple effect of that means that there can be lots of inflammatory processes going on in many different organs,” she said.

In a study published last week in JAMA Network Open , researchers looked at 248 cases of people under age 21 who contracted the coronavirus and later developed MIS-C. By looking at the number of cases in the population they figured out there were 316 cases of MIS-C per 1,000,000 cases of COVID.

“While it is rare complication — and the numbers from this new study certainly support that — it is not one without consequence. It is not a small deal to get MIS-C,” Johns said.