Share on Pinterest College students in states with recreational marijuana laws are 18 percent more likely to have used cannabis within the past 30 days compared to students in states where it remains illegal.

Across the country, rates of overall usage rates for marijuana had a modest increase of 3 percent growing from 14 to 17 percent.

In states with legalized recreational marijuana there was a marked decline in rates of binge drinking. College students in states with legalized recreational marijuana are more likely to smoke marijuana and smoke it more frequently than in states where the drug remains illegal. But, they are less likely to binge drink. Those findings come from a pair of sweeping new reports published this week that looked at data from states where recreational marijuana is legal.

What the studies found The research is a substantial addition to prior literature on the subject, as much of it only looked at changes in drug use within the first year after legalization. This research included data for up to 7 years following legalization from seven states and 135 colleges from states where recreational marijuana is legal and 41 states and 454 colleges where it is not. “Our study was motivated, in part, because there was a lack of studies examining the effects of [recreational marijuana legalization] on marijuana use and other substance use even after 7 years of passage of these laws,” Harold Bae, assistant professor of biostatistics, College of Public Health and Human Sciences, Oregon State University, and author of the research, told Healthline. Perhaps unsurprisingly, marijuana use went up. College students in states with recreational marijuana laws were 18 percent more likely to have used cannabis within the past 30 days compared to students in states where it remains illegal. Frequent use, defined as using marijuana at least 20 of the past 30 days, was also more prevalent. Students were 17 percent more likely to have used frequently where the drug is legal. Looking across the country, rates of overall usage rates for marijuana had a modest increase of 3 percent (growing from 14 to 17 percent). However, when compared to the earliest states to legalize marijuana, overall usage surged 13 percent, climbing from 21 to 34 percent. Dr. Scott Krakower, assistant unit chief of psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, New York, said the results of the study were not surprising. Dr. Krakower wasn’t affiliated with the research. “When you’re looking at rates of legalization it is sending messages to people that they can readily go in and obtain a substance,” he said. But according to Bae and his colleagues, their research offers more insight into the effects of marijuana legalization than just demonstrating that liberalization of marijuana laws leads to more marijuana use — a point many might just consider common sense.