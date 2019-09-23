Share on Pinterest A panel of nutrition experts says even 100 percent fruit juice should be limited for children. Getty Images A panel of nutrition experts is telling parents that milk and water are the two best things children under 5 can drink.

They say fruit juice, sweetened drinks, and even plant-based milks aren’t nutritious for young children.

The experts note that sweetened beverages can quickly add calories to a child’s daily diet. Wondering what’s healthy for young children to drink? It’s simple: milk or water. Fruit juice, sweetened beverages, and plant-based milks aren’t on the list. According to new recommendations from a coalition of medical and nutrition organizations, children 5 and under should only drink breast milk, infant formula, water, and plain cow’s milk from their bottles or sippy cups. These groups include the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentists, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association. “Early childhood is an important time to start shaping nutrition habits and promoting healthy beverage consumption,” said Megan Lott, MPH, RDN, director of Healthy Eating Research (HER), which released the results. “By providing caregivers, healthcare and early care and education providers, policymakers, and beverage industry representatives a clear set of objective, science-based recommendations for healthy drink consumption, we can use this opportunity to work together and improve the health and well-being of infants and young children throughout the United States,” Lott said. The panel said a little 100 percent fruit juice is OK for children after their first birthday, but no more than 4 ounces daily for children ages 1 to 3 and no more than 6 ounces for those ages 4 to 5. However, it’s better to eat the whole fruit rather than juice, since it provides fiber and is more filling than juice, Dr. Kim Yu, a family physician in California, told Healthline.

Fruit juice and sweetened beverages Children under age 1 should drink no fruit juice — a recommendation that might surprise parents who purchase fruit juices marketed for infant consumption. “There is the perception that if something comes from fruit or is a blend that it’s healthier,” Yu said. “But fruit juice contains up to 120 calories per serving, and that’s 10 percent of a child’s whole daily recommended caloric intake.” Sugar-sweetened drinks — including chocolate milk and other flavored milks — should be avoided altogether, according to the panel.

Other ‘milks’ aren’t a substitute The recommendations also cast a skeptical eye on trendy drinks, such as plant-based, nondairy milks derived from almonds, rice, oats, or other grains. These other “milks” aren’t good nutritional substitutes for cow’s milk in children’s diets, the organizations said. In fact, they “provide no unique nutritional value,” according to a press release from HER. “Plant-based milks are not a 1-to-1 substitute for cow milk, and most parents don’t recognize that,” Lott told Healthline. Also rejected as nutritionally inferior are so-called “toddler formulas,” marketed to young parents under brand names such as Enfagrow, Parent’s Choice, Similac Go and Grow, and Nestle Nido. In an ideal nutritional world, children up to age 2 would drink breast milk. However, in the United States, parents rarely breastfeed their children beyond 6 months of age. “For young children, especially those transitioning off of breast milk or formula, cow milk is a convenient package for these essential nutrients that’s widely available and affordable,” Lott said. Children up to 24 months old should drink whole milk, she adds. Older children can switch to low-fat or skim milk. Lott says the new beverage recommendations — which provide specific guidance for ages 0 to 6 months, 6 to 12 months, 12 to 24 months, 2 to 3 years, and 4 to 5 years — was needed to address age gaps in previous nutritional guidance. They also address a wider range of drinks.