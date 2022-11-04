Share on Pinterest Researchers say people with advanced kidney disease are more likely to be hospitalized if they receive dialysis. Edwin Tan/Getty Images Researchers say people who receive dialysis for advanced kidney disease are more likely to be hospitalized than people who receive more palliative-type of care.

Experts say dialysis can be helpful for some people with kidney disease, but the treatment can be difficult for some with the condition.

They recommend those patients be put under conservative management, which focuses on symptoms and quality of life. People with advanced kidney disease who received conservative management of their condition had fewer hospitalizations than those who received dialysis. That’s according to a study presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022 gathering this week. The findings haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal. In the study, researchers compared hospitalization rates among 309,188 people with advanced kidney disease. All were treated with either dialysis or conservative management between 2007 and 2020. Around 55 percent of all participants were hospitalized at least once during the study period or before end-of-life. The most common reasons for hospitalization were congestive heart failure/fluid overload, respiratory problems, and hypertension. The researchers reported: Non-Hispanic white, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic patients receiving dialysis had higher hospitalization rates than those who received conservative management.

People who started dialysis early (higher level of kidney function) had the highest hospitalization rates compared to those who started dialysis at lower levels of kidney function and those who received conservative management.

Asian participants on dialysis had higher hospitalization rates than those receiving conservative management, but participants starting late (lower levels of kidney function) had higher rates than those who started early, especially in the older age groups

Deciding whether to do dialysis The researchers noted that dialysis might not be the right course of treatment for everyone with advanced-stage kidney disease. Some experts prefer conservative management, which focuses on symptom control and quality of life. “There are some patients where conservative care could be a better option,” Dr. Udayan Bhatt, a nephrologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “The process of dialysis is quite difficult and there are patients with certain health issues, such as advanced liver disease, who may not be able to tolerate the actual dialysis procedure. In addition, those patients with a life expectancy of fewer than 6 months do not experience any survival advantage with dialysis.” “There is also compelling data that those above 80, those who are totally disabled, those who have limited self-care ability, and those with extensive medical problems experience no survival benefit with dialysis compared to conservative care,” Bhatt added. “I would strongly consider conservative care for those patients.”

What is conservative management Dialysis or transplant are not the right choices for some people and they might instead choose conservative management, according to UPMC. “The goal of conservative care includes preserving kidney function as long as possible using medication and diet,” Prescott explained. “Palliative care can be a part of conservative care. During palliative care, we focus on managing symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, lack of energy, and the psychological impacts of the disease.” This path focuses on symptom management and quality of life. It might benefit older patients and those who have life-threatening comorbidities, such as cancer. The goal is to prolong life and improve day-to-day life. “The option for conservative care can occur at any point in a patient’s life. They can make that decision well before dialysis is considered,” Bhatt explained. “Initially, patients who choose conservative care are managed similarly to those who choose dialysis. However, as symptoms worsen, they are managed medically instead of moving to dialysis. Some patients can survive a long time without dialysis. Their survival time is likely affected by underlying health issues.” A conservative management team typically includes a nephrologist, primary care physician, nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, counselor or social worker, and spiritual advisor, if requested. This type of care directly involves the patient in decisions and advance care planning. One review of studies reported that most people utilizing conservative management lived for several years after the decision to forgo dialysis. Their physical, mental, and quality of life improved over time or remained stable until late in their illness. As with the current study, the review found that those who chose conservative management spent less time in the hospital than those on dialysis. During conservative management, patients may receive the following: Medical management of conditions caused by kidney disease, such as anemia

Medical management of conditions that cause kidney diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes

Treatment of vitamin deficiencies or build-ups, such as phosphates, iron, calcium, and vitamin D

Psychological and spiritual counseling

Treatment for anxiety

Treatment for nausea, including non-pharmaceutical interventions when possible and pharmaceutical interventions when necessary

Help with advance planning

End-of-life care “The last phase of care for someone with advanced kidney disease is hospice care. During hospice care, there is a shift from cure to caring,” Prescott explained. “Symptom control is the most common focus of hospice care and supporting the person and the family. The most common symptoms include fatigue (due to anemia), breathlessness, pain, and itching. The hospice team consists of a hospice and palliative care physician specializing in care for people at the end of life. This physician understands the complexity of kidney disease and can prescribe medications best suited for someone with this type of disease. The other members include an RN, hospice aide, chaplain, social worker, and volunteer.” “It is helpful to have ongoing conversations with your nephrologist and care team to determine the best management modality for your situation,” Prescott added. “Many find benefits to a more conservative approach to care focusing on the quality of life vs. quantity of life.”