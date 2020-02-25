Share on Pinterest A new study finds that tetanus and diptheria boosters may not be necessary for adults.Getty Images

Previous studies have indicated that immunity to tetanus and diphtheria could be long-lived.

But a new study is the first to show that the levels of immunity provided by completing the childhood vaccination series will translate into lifelong protection.

There are already 10 countries in Europe that do not vaccinate adults once they have received their childhood and adolescent series of shots.

Adults don’t need a tetanus or diphtheria booster if they had the vaccines as a child, a new study reports.

The research, which was published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, adheres to a World Health Organization (WHO) guideline that says adults should only have routine tetanus and diphtheria shots if they didn’t have their full series of the vaccines as children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends all adults get booster shots every 10 years.

A team led by Mark Slifka, PhD, a professor from the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, compared data from millions of people from 31 North American and European countries between 2001 and 2016.

When they examined disease rates among adults who lived in countries that required the booster and in those that did not, the researchers did not find a significant difference.

“To be clear, this study is pro-vaccine,” Slifka said in a statement. “Everyone should get their series of tetanus and diphtheria shots when they’re children. But once they have done that, our data indicates they should be protected for life.”

Other studies have indicated that immunity to tetanus and diphtheria could be long-lived, but the aforementioned study is the first to show that the levels of immunity provided by completing the childhood vaccination series will translate into lifelong protection in the absence of repeated adult booster vaccination, Slifka told Healthline.

“If we modify the U.S. recommendations to follow the WHO guidelines… we could save approximately $1 billion per year in healthcare costs while also reducing the number of vaccine-associated adverse events,” Slifka said. “It is literally a win-win.”