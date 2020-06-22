Share on Pinterest Experts say foods high in fat, sugar, and dairy ingredients can raise the risk of acne in adults. Getty Images

Researchers say foods high in fat, sugar, and dairy ingredients can raise the risk of adult acne.

Foods such as milk chocolate, french fries, and sugary drinks are among those that can increase acne risk.

Experts say adults who experience acne breakouts should make changes in their diet, like eating more fruits and vegetables.

Fatty foods, dairy, and sweetened treats can raise the risk of acne in adults.

A study by French researchers found that foods such as milk chocolate or sugary drinks could trigger acne in adults.

“The results of our study appear to support the hypothesis that the Western diet (rich in animal products and fatty and sugary foods) is associated with the presence of acne in adulthood,” the authors wrote.

More than 24,000 adults in France took part in the study. They were asked to keep a 24-hour dietary record over a 2-week period.

The participants were asked to note everything they ate and drank as well as the amounts consumed.

The researchers concluded that fatty, dairy-based, and sugary foods can trigger an acne outbreak.

Drinking five glasses a day of either milk or a sugary drink increased risk of acne by more than 50 percent.

One portion of fatty foods such as french fries or a sugary food like a doughnut increased the risk of acne by 54 percent, the researchers reported.

Dr. Joseph Zahn, an assistant professor of dermatology at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., says the study results aren’t surprising.

“The fact that fatty foods, sugary foods (those foods that are high glycemic), as well as dairy foods (particularly low fat dairy) cause acne doesn’t surprise me in the least,” Zahn told Healthline.

“There have been a number of studies in the recent past which have suggested this particular link, and many of my patients have personally noted acne flares when eating such foods,” he said.

“Though the exact reasons aren’t clear at this time, the current school of thought regarding why these particular foods may cause acne to flare is that they may play a role in regulating certain hormones, such as insulin or androgens, which we already know cause acne to flare,” Zahn explained.