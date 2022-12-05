Share on Pinterest Cannabis use among teens isn’t on the rise, but misuse of the substance has increased. Javi Julio Photography/Getty Images

Researchers report that misuse of cannabis among adolescents is now higher than alcohol misuse.

Experts say that edible cannabis products, in particular, are a problem.

They note that cannabis can have an effect on brain development in people under 25 years of age.

Cannabis misuse among children ages 6 to 18 rose from 2000 to 2020, while alcohol misuse has fallen, a new study reports.

All told, cannabis misuse cases have risen 245% since 2000 and more than 80% of those cases occurred among teenagers, researchers reported in their study.

All forms of marijuana use increased, but researchers said edible marijuana drove most cases of misuse. More male children were likely to misuse cannabis than females. About 58% of cases involved males while 42% were female.

Alcohol misuse cases overtook marijuana misuse cases from 2000 to 2013. However, in 2014, those positions reversed and cannabis misuse has remained the more dominant, the researchers said.

“Since 2014, marijuana exposure cases have exceeded ethanol cases every year and by a greater amount each year than the prior,” Dr. Adrienne Hughes, a study author and an assistant professor of Emergency Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, said in a press release. “These findings highlight an ongoing concern about the impact of rapidly evolving cannabis legalization on this vulnerable population.”

“It’s not surprising to read, but peer-reviewed data, in particular, is always important,” said Aaron Weiner, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and the president of the Society of Addiction Psychology.

“I doubt what we’re seeing here is a shift of someone saying, ‘Oh, I was using alcohol and I’m going to use marijuana instead.’ My hunch is what’s happening is that normalization campaigns are surging in a lot of states,” Weiner told Healthline. “As normalization increases, today’s teenagers are soaking that in. And that’s why we’re seeing [cannabis misuse] rates increase.”