Experts say a combination of medication and behavioral therapy is usually the best way to treat children with ADHD. Getty Images

Researchers say ADHD medications such as Ritalin and Concerta can affect the development on white matter in the brains of boys .

. The researchers said the same effects were not seen in adult men who took the drugs .

. They add that more research needs to be done to see if there are serious health issues from the white matter changes .

. Experts say professionals always weigh the balance between medications and behavioral therapy when treating children with ADHD.

A drug often used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects the development of white matter in the brains of boys, according to new research.

The study, which was published today in the journal Radiology, reports that the same effect was not seen in adult males with ADHD.

However, researchers said methylphenidate (MPH), sold under the brand names Ritalin and Concerta, was found to impact a boy’s white matter, the part of the brain that is needed for learning, brain function, and communication between different areas of the brain.

“Methylphenidate is the largest class of psychotropic medications prescribed to children for the treatment of ADHD. It effectively reduces symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity in up to 80 percent (of cases). Its short-term safety has been documented in many studies and efficacy is among the highest of psychiatric medications. However, surprisingly little is known on long-term safety of MPH on the human brain,” Dr. Liesbeth Reneman, senior study author and professor in the Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the Academic Medical Center at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, told Healthline.

In undertaking the study, Dr. Reneman and her colleagues studied 50 boys and 49 young adult men who were diagnosed with ADHD and had never taken MPH.

The study participants were given either MPH or a placebo for 16 weeks.

One week before they began taking their treatment, they had an MRI to assess their white matter. They also had an MRI one week after stopping treatment.

During the MRI, diffusion tensor imaging was used to measure important aspects of white matter such as size and nerve fiber density.

The researchers said that boys in the study who were given MPH medication rather than placebo had changes to the white matter that weren’t observed in adults or in the placebo group of boys.

But Reneman says more research is needed to determine if there are serious health issues associated with the change in white matter. She noted that the study was small and only focused on boys.

“We still need to establish the long-term implications of our findings… we are currently conducting a four-year follow-up study. As we also do not yet know whether these effects are reversible or not, and whether they are related to functional or behavioral changes over a longer period of time, our study highlights the importance for further research on this topic in children and adolescents treated with methylphenidate,” she said.

“But we expect to find that these findings may be positive, based upon an older retrospective observational, cross-sectional study which reported an increase, or apparent normalization, of white matter volume in children with medicated ADHD compared with children who were not receiving medication,” Reneman noted.