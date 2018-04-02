Changes in brain volume are associated with the portions that govern behavior in children with ADHD, say experts.

A new study has found that children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, have reduced volume in certain areas of the brain that impact behavioral control.

That’s according to the researchers who published a study last week in the Journal of the International Neuropsychological Society that examined the brain development of 90 children between the ages of 4 and 5.

The researchers from the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore used high-resolution MRI scans, as well as behavioral and cognitive measures, to examine the brain development of the children, including 52 who had ADHD symptoms but were not on medication.

They found that compared to children without symptoms, the children with ADHD symptoms showed a significant reduction in brain volume in multiple areas including the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes.

In patients with ADHD symptoms, the regions of the brain that showed the greatest reductions were those that are critical for cognitive and behavioral control, as well as predictability of behavioral symptoms.

Although many studies have focused on ADHD in school children, the study was the first of its kind to focus on preschool-aged children and brain volume.

E. Mark Mahone, PhD, ABPP, lead study author and research scientist at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, explained that finding evidence of ADHD via an MRI scan can be helpful for children in order to establish a “biomarker” for the disease.

“It is very important to study behavior and brain development in preschool children with symptoms of ADHD because we usually start to see symptoms of the disorder in this age range, or earlier,” Mahone told Healthline. “The earlier we can identify ‘biomarkers’ of the condition, the better we will be at identifying earlier and more focused interventions that can help reduce the later risks seen in the disorder.”