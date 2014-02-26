New research shows that children born to fathers over 45 are 13 times more likely to have ADHD and 25 times more likely to have bipolar disorder. If you’re thinking about having children at a later age, you may want to reconsider that decision. A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry suggests that fathers age 45 or older are at a higher risk of having children with psychiatric and academic problems. Specifically, the study states that children born to 45-year-old fathers, compared with those born to 25-year-old fathers, are 25 times more likely to be bipolar and 13 times more likely to have ADHD. They are also 3.5 times more likely to have autism, 2.5 times more likely to have suicidal behavior or a substance abuse problem, and twice as likely to have a psychiatric disorder. Read These 9 Healthy Tips Dad Should Teach Their Kids »

‘Shocked by the Findings’ Researchers at Indiana University and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm came to this conclusion after examining the data of everyone born in Sweden from 1973 to 2001. They compared siblings and cousins, which accounts for outlying factors such as education and income. “We were shocked by the findings,” lead author Brian D’Onofrio, associate professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington, said in a statement. Previous research into the subject found that advanced paternal age may have diminished the rate at which these problems occur, but the new study suggests that these risks increase steadily. There is no particular age where becoming a father is known to become problematic. Know the 7 Signs of ADHD in Kids »

Life Events Affect a Father’s Genes While a woman is born with all of the eggs she could possibly use in her lifetime, men can continue to produce sperm their entire lives. Each new sperm that replicates runs a risk of carrying mutated DNA. Previous research has shown that as men are exposed to numerous environmental toxins—such as air pollution, alcohol intake, and more—those toxins can affect sperm. Molecular genetics, researchers said, has shown that older men ten to have more genetic mutations in their sperm. See What Famous Faces Have Overcome Bipolar Disorder »