The CDC urges doctors to talk to patients about their drinking habits, even if they're not alcoholics. Most heavy drinkers, including those who aren't considered alcoholics, don't talk to their doctors about their drinking habits. A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that just one in six adults—and only one in four binge drinkers—have discussed their drinking habits with their doctors. Moreover, those same people report that their doctors don't warn them about the dangers of drinking too much. "The bottom line is that drinking too much is a problem in American society," Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the CDC, told reporters Tuesday. "It shouldn't get a free pass in screening by health providers." While most people who drink do so without adverse health problems, the level of drinking in America has remained steady since the 1990s, according to the survey from 2011, which included data from 44 states and Washington, D.C.

Binge Drinking: A National Problem Excessive drinking is problematic, and intervention strategies exist, but they're not being used, Frieden said. "For every alcoholic, there are six people who drink too much to the point where it adversely affects their lives," he said. Only one in three of the heaviest binge drinkers—women who consume four or more and men who consume five or more drinks within a few hours, 10 or more times a month—have discussed their alcohol use with their doctors. A simple conversation could improve the health of the estimated 38 million Americans who drink too much, but who don't meet the qualifications for alcoholism. Alcoholism is when a person continues to drink despite serious social, physical, or psychological problems; when they need to drink more to get the same effect; and when they suffer withdrawal symptoms if they don't drink, Frieden said.