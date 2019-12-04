Share on Pinterest Active shooter drills in schools can increase stress and anxiety for some students, but parents can help their children better cope in a number of ways. Getty Images Many schools in the United States perform active shooter drills to help prepare students and staff for possible shooting events.

Although the drills are well intentioned, some parents question whether they’re going too far and harming kids in the process.

Experts recommend that parents take steps to help their children better cope with the impact of active shooter drills. As school shootings have become more commonplace in the United States, many schools have responded proactively by having students practice active shooter drills. In fact, in the 2015-16 school year, 92 percent of public schools reported having a procedure in place for dealing with shooting events. Active shooter drills are directed at helping students, teachers, and school staff practice what they would do in the event of an actual shooter on campus. They’re most often carried out using a lockdown approach. In this approach, everyone is directed to find cover and lock the door. In these drills, a staff member may play the role of the shooter, moving from door to door, jiggling doorknobs, while the children do their best to remain quiet. Some schools even up the realism by using fake blood and “dead” bodies. As these types of drills become more a part of our everyday lives, however, some parents are asking whether we’re going too far. Julie Mahfood, a mother of two middle schoolers, who resides in Quebec, Canada, told Healthline she thinks the more realistic drills are “grotesque.” “We don’t prepare fake scenes of any other kind of death for practice. That’s just ridiculous and completely disgusting, disrespectful, and irresponsible,” she said. Kristi Davis, a West Virginia mother of a middle schooler, also feels active shooter drills may be going too far. “We don’t rip off the roof to do a tornado drill or set the kitchen on fire for a fire drill. Common sense is needed in these situations,” she said. Oliver Sammons, an Oklahoma grandfather of three elementary school students, takes a different point of view. He believes that realistic drills can help “lessen their revulsion to real injuries and increase the likelihood they will respond in a positive way by treating injuries and saving lives instead of being overwhelmed by the scene.” “The intention is good,” said Sharon Hoover, PhD, associate professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-director of the National Center for School Mental Health. “Schools want students to be prepared in the event that there is an intruder. At the same time, there are practices being used in some drills that may be misguided and risk causing psychological harm to students,” she said.

How active shooter drills can positively and negatively affect kids Hoover notes there are pros and cons to active shooter drills. “There is some data to suggest that shooter/intruder drills increase students’ confidence in how to deal with an intruder and may increase their sense of safety. There is also some data that indicates that, at least for some students (and teachers), intruder drills can be frightening and cause distress. “We do not have a lot of empirical data on the psychological impact of active shooter/intruder drills. However, there are many anecdotes of teachers, parents and students describing the fear and distress associated with these drills,” Hoover said. According to Daniel S. Marullo, PhD, clinical psychologist at Children’s of Alabama, how children respond to active shooter drills will depend on several factors: Developmental level. Younger children, and even some teens, may have a more difficult time understanding that the drill isn’t real and may feel threatened.

How to recognize when your child is having a problem coping with active shooter drills Marullo says that age and developmental level will influence the signs of distress children might exhibit. Younger children may have trouble expressing what they’re feeling or may not make the connection that what they’re feeling is related to fear or distress. “Younger children, but also older children and teens, may tell you truthfully that they do not know how they feel, or whether what they feel is sadness, anger, or anxiety,” he added. Marullo says parents should look to unusual changes in their child’s behavior as a clue that they’re not coping well with active shooter drills. For example, an outgoing child might suddenly become more reserved, or a happy-go-lucky child might become very irritable. “Regression in behavior is also a common sign of distress in children and teens,” Marullo said. “For example, an independent teen is now clingier with a parent, or a child that has been toilet trained is now having toileting accidents or bedwetting.” Marullo added that, in most cases, “children’s distress is temporary and a normal reaction to a stressful event, but some children can develop a disorder.” According to Marullo, parents should seek out help from a mental health professional if behavioral changes become persistent, are interfering with the child’s life, or the child is engaging in self-injury or talking about suicide.