Lansoprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) sold under the brand name Prevacid, is commonly used during pregnancy and generally deemed safe.

More experimental and animal studies need to be done to gain a better understanding of how drugs may reduce the risk of preterm labor. A popular over-the-counter (OTC) drug used to treat acid reflux and heartburn may have the potential to reduce preterm birth. Lansoprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) sold under the brand name Prevacid, is commonly used during pregnancy and generally deemed safe. Lansoprazole is listed as a Category B drug by the Food and Drug Administration. It’s said not to cause fetal harm, but there is limited research on it in human pregnancies. A recent study in JCI Insight examined 13 FDA-approved drugs believed to be safe during pregnancy. The drugs work different ways in the human body, but researchers looked at them because the biological pathway in them in affects the body’s immune response — a factor in preterm birth. “Inflammation clearly plays a role in initiating labor and preterm birth,” said Marina Sirota, PhD, senior author and an assistant professor of pediatrics at University of California San Francisco. “Immune pathways are very significantly dysregulated in women who end up delivering preterm, and they’re also dysregulated in babies who are born early.”

Prevacid to prevent preterm birth? The researchers looked at which genes were up- or downregulated (increased or decreased) in the blood cells of women who had a spontaneous preterm birth. That helped them identify a gene expression “signature.” Then they searched for the opposite signature in cells that had been exposed to 1,309 different drugs. They believed that a drug that could correct the effects that preterm birth had on the women’s blood cells may also be able to prevent preterm birth. They whittled the list down to 13 drugs that weren’t found to have pregnancy risks in human or animal trials. Next, they ranked the medications to develop what they called a reversal score. The reversal score was a measure of the extent that the drugs could reverse the gene expression associated with preterm birth. The other drugs identified included progesterone, which is used to treat recurrent spontaneous preterm birth, and folic acid, which can prevent birth defects. Three antibiotics, and an antifungal, an antidepressant, an antidiabetic, and a blood pressure medication were also on the list. The team chose to further test lansoprazole due to its high reversal score and the fact that it’s available OTC. They knew it affected a stress-response protein — heme oxygenase-1 — that has been linked with pregnancy disorders. To better understand that link, the scientists gave pregnant mice a bacterial component to induce inflammation, which causes some fetuses to die in utero. But when the mice were given lansoprazole, they had more viable fetuses. In fact, lansoprazole worked better in these mice than progesterone, the other preterm birth treatment. Does this mean that popping some Prevacid may prevent preterm birth? That hasn’t been proven, the researchers emphasize. More research, especially in humans, would need to be done to prove that it could prevent preterm birth, the authors say.