Due to unmet needs and other barriers, those living with serious mental health conditions likely aren’t aware of or able to access the treatment they need. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 30 percent of Black American adults with mental health conditions receive treatment each year, compared to the U.S. average of 43 percent. “African Americans have historically faced stigma related to mental health… Events centered around racial injustices and even the COVID-19 pandemic continue to bring conversations around mental health access for African Americans to the forefront of national dialogue. This need is further perpetuated as African Americans continue to experience racism, discrimination, and inequity — all of which can significantly affect a person’s mental health,” Julie Smithwick, director of the Center for Community Health Alignment, told Healthline. Serious mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, may also affect Black Americans more greatly. According to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, Black American adults are 10 percent more likely to report serious psychological distress than white American adults. Due to unmet needs and other barriers, those living with serious mental health conditions likely aren’t aware of or able to access the treatment for their conditions. Experts break down three main reasons there is such a gap in access to mental healthcare for Black Americans.

1. Socioeconomic disparities Socioeconomic disparities stemming from historical adversity, including slavery, sharecropping, and segregation as well as race-based exclusion from health, educational, social, and economic resources, continue to affect minority communities, according to the American Psychiatric Association. “These disparities may contribute to [worsen] mental health outcomes,” said Rose Brown, MSW, , Janssen spokesperson, and senior director of program services at the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris Counties in New Jersey. Smithwick agrees, noting that until the healthcare system is transformed, Black Americans will continue to face barriers to mental healthcare. Under the umbrella of socioeconomic disparities, Smithwick says barriers include provider bias, inequity in care, and discrimination in the healthcare system. “Conscious or unconscious bias from providers and lack of cultural competence can result in misdiagnosis, inadequate treatment, and mistrust of mental health professionals. These disparities can create a distrust in mental health professionals, which can prevent many from seeking or continuing treatment,” she said.

2. Mental health talk is taboo Pernessa Seele, PhD, CEO and founder of The Balm in Gilead, Janssen spokesperson, and host of the podcast “Dr. P on the Pod,” says the stigma of being perceived as “weak” is associated with mental health in the African American community, and keeps many from seeking professional help. “Growing up, African Americans are taught to mask their true feelings since showcasing emotions are often politically categorized as violent, aggressive, or angry. Moreover, most public health providers do not understand the myriad of mental health stress that we face as African Americans,” said Brown. “Over time, beginning in childhood, we learn to compartmentalize our mental health issues because of the culturally inflicted shame associated with speaking openly about symptoms to a loved one, community member, or healthcare professional,” Brown said. Brown adds that mental health discussions among family are considered inappropriate. However, Black Americans often turn to their religion and religious leaders to cope with psychological issues. According to a study out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, both African American men and women reported being somewhat open to seeking mental health services but prefer religious coping.

3. Lack of minority mental health professionals According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2015 86 percent of psychologists in the U.S. workforce were white while 5 percent were Asian, 5 percent were Hispanic, 4 percent were Black/African American, and 1 percent were multiracial or from other racial or ethnic groups. Cultural competency is essential when addressing mental health issues, Seele says. “The severity of traumas, cultural bias, and stigma — both present and intergenerational — when discussing mental health within African American populations requires that the mental health industry becomes intentional on increasing the number of trained African American mental health professionals,” she said. To successfully engage African Americans through the spectrums of education, diagnosis, and treatment adherence, Seele says, it’s necessary to have mental health professionals who reflect the ethnicity and cultural alignments of their patient or client.