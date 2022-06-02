Share on Pinterest Fish oil capsules are a source of omega-3 fatty acids, but experts have some words of caution about supplementation. HUIZENG HU/Getty Images

Researchers are recommending people consume 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids per day to help lower blood pressure.

Experts say the best source for these acids is fresh fish such as salmon and tuna.

They note there are some plant-based alternatives such as walnuts and chia seeds, too.

They say using supplements such as fish oil can be beneficial if fresh fish isn’t available, but they do have some cautions about relying on supplements.

Lowering your blood pressure with omega-3 fatty acids may be possible, but how many grams a day does it take to make a difference?

Until now, there was no clear answer.

The National Institutes of Health says an adequate daily amount is between 1.1 and 1.6 grams for adults, depending on factors such as age and gender.

However, a new research review published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests the optimal daily dose for lowering blood pressure is 3 grams of omega-3s.

The researchers say the omegas can be from supplements or fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, sardines, trout, herring, and oysters.

The study was funded by the Macau Science and Technology Development Fund and Faculty Research Grants of the Macau University of Science and Technology.

Among the key findings are:

People who consumed between 2 and 3 grams daily of combined DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids demonstrated reduced systolic (top number) and diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure by an average of about 2 mm Hg.

Systolic blood pressure decreased by an average of 4.5 mm Hg for those with hypertension and about 2 mm Hg on average for those without.

The reviewers noted that consuming more than 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids daily may have additional blood pressure-lowering benefits for adults at a higher risk of heart disease.

For example, they said that with 5 grams a day of omega-3s, systolic blood pressure declined an average of nearly 4 mm Hg for those with hypertension and less than 1 mm Hg on average for those without.

Larger declines in blood pressure were also seen in people with high blood lipids and among those older than age 45.

Three grams per day was established as the optimal dose after researchers examined the relationship between blood pressure and the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA (either individually or combined) in people aged 18 and older with or without high blood pressure or cholesterol disorders.

Overall, they reviewed 71 clinical trials published globally from 1987 to 2020, including nearly 5,000 participants ranging in age from 22 to 86 years. Participants took dietary and/or prescription supplement sources of fatty acids for an average of 10 weeks.

The researchers said the study aligns with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) statement that there is some credible evidence that EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by lowering high blood pressure, especially among people already diagnosed with hypertension.

However, they noted that although their study adds a layer of evidence in the case for omegas lowering blood pressure, it does not meet the threshold to make an authorized health claim for omega-3 fatty acids in compliance with FDA regulations.