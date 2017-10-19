The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against federal restrictions that limit access to the drug mifepristone to doctor’s offices, hospitals, and clinics.

Are federal rules that limit access to “medical abortion” justified?

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the answer is no.

Earlier this month, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), challenging regulations that restrict access to the drug mifepristone.

Mifepristone is marketed in the United States under the brand name Mifeprex.

It can be administered in combination with the drug misoprostol to induce miscarriage.

The FDA has determined that the procedure provides a safe and effective way for patients to end a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks.

It offers an alternative to those who cannot access or prefer not to undergo so-called “surgical abortion,” a procedure in which miscarriage is induced through mechanical means.

Under current FDA rules , prescriptions for Mifeprex cannot be filled at retail pharmacies.

Instead, the “abortion pill” can only be dispensed in doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospitals by providers that have undergone a special certification process.

The ACLU states that these requirements are “medically unnecessary” and “burdensome.”

Many healthcare professionals and researchers agree.

In an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine in February, members of the Mifeprex REMS Study Group called for the FDA rules to be withdrawn.

“Mifeprex is extremely safe to use. Serious complications occur in only 0.01% to 0.3% of cases. The rates vary a bit by study and by complication type, but all are very, very low,” Kelly Cleland, MPA, MPH, research specialist in the Office of Population Research (OPR) at Princeton University and member of the Mifeprex REMS Study Group, told Healthline.

“The fact that these restrictions are still in place is based on political, not medical, reasoning,” she added.