A bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation is unlikely to pass in Congress, but the anti-abortion movement has claimed several other victories as last week they held their first March for Life rally of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act was introduced last fall in the House by Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), and a few days later in the Senate by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

The measure would require that a physician make a determination of the age of a fetus before performing an abortion, and would bar abortions beyond 20 months post-fertilization.

“So many children are alive, healthy, and growing today who were born prematurely at five months pregnancy,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), one of the 45 Senate co-signers of the bill, said in a statement. “We should not allow elective abortions past five months of pregnancy, especially when science shows that unborn babies feel pain at this stage.”

The bill was approved by the House on a 237-189 vote, with only three Democrats voting in favor.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tentatively scheduled a vote on the bill in the Senate for next week. The Trump administration has signaled that it “strongly supports” the bill.

However, with Republicans holding a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, passage is unlikely. Supporters of the measure would have to round up 60 votes in the Senate to avoid a certain filibuster by pro-choice Democrats.

“The 20-week bill is very important, but I don’t see it going anywhere in the Senate,” said Clarke Forsythe, senior counsel for Americans United for Life, a group that seeks legal protections “for human life from conception to natural death.”

Nonetheless, Forsythe told Healthline the bill was a “fresh approach” that shifts the late-term abortion conversation away from the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

That ruling allowed for abortion restrictions at the point that a fetus is viable outside the womb — a vague standard that has been difficult to define, according to Forsythe.

“The bill is important symbolically to show that the viability rule is wrong and that abortion should have a clear gestational limit,” he said.

In January, the House approved another bill that would impose criminal penalties on doctors who fail to provide medical care to infants born alive during an abortion procedure.

That legislation is similarly unlikely to advance in the Senate.

Planned Parenthood officials called that measure “unnecessary” and “full of inflammatory language intentionally designed to politicize the provision of healthcare.”