Researchers say that ‘overtraining’ not only leads to an exhausted body, it can also exhaust the mind.

They say this mental fatigue can lead to misjudgment when making important life decisions.

Some experts say rest for the mind is just as important as rest for the muscles when it comes to exercise.

Excessive exercise can certainly have an effect on the body: Tired and sore muscles, strains, and even injuries can result from overtraining. But can too much exercise also have a weakening effect on the mind?

The answer is… possibly.

A study published today in Current Biology indicates that excessive athletic training can result in mental fatigue in addition to physical fatigue.

The study looked at the training load on triathletes. It found reduced activity in the portion of the brain that’s vital to decision-making.

Overtraining syndrome, as the study calls it, is a form of burnout. In endurance athletes, burnout is defined by an unexplained performance drop associated with intense exhaustion.

The researchers conducting the study aimed to demonstrate that physical training overload shares a link to the form of fatigue demonstrated after intense mental work.

The athletes in the study acted more impulsively in subsequent decision-making tests, opting for instant gratification rewards instead of goals that would take longer to achieve.

The study determined this is because both sport training and excessive cognitive work affect the same region in the brain, the lateral prefrontal region.

“The ‘overtraining syndrome’ causing declined cognitive abilities makes sense,” said Dr. Elan Goldwaser, sports medicine specialist at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia and its Sports Performance Institute.

“In fact, overtraining does more than just contribute to temporary cognitive fatigue. ‘Overdoing it’ can cause a lot of other health effects as well. A whole panel of abnormalities can afflict the body from overtraining, and the brain is no exception,” he said.