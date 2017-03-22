Researchers say they have created an accurate, convenient test that men can use to determine the fertility of their sperm.

It is currently estimated that worldwide infertility affects 45 million couples.

About 40 percent of these cases are attributable to the male partner.

In the United States, approximately 1 in 8 couples cannot conceive and a third of these cases are attributed to male infertility.

Current infertility diagnosing practices are expensive and can only be carried out in a clinic or hospital.

However, a team of researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) – both in Boston – have designed a new, inexpensive, and simple tool for diagnosing male infertility.

The new device, which hasn’t been named yet, is smartphone-operated and can be used from home.

Using motility and sperm concentration criteria, researchers said the new device analyzes and measures semen quality, ultimately identifying infertility with a degree of 98 percent accuracy.

Manoj Kanakasabapathy led the research team that designed and tested the device. The findings were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

