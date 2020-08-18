Share on Pinterest Experts say the benefits of taking a low-dose aspirin on a daily basis may be outweighed by the risks for people over 70 years old. Getty Images

A new study shows that a daily low-dose aspirin use may increase the risk of cancer in older adults.

The research supports other recent data suggesting that the risks of taking a daily aspirin outweigh the benefits.

There are still many unknowns surrounding potential risks and benefits of taking a daily aspirin.

As always, it’s best to consult with your doctor before considering starting or stopping a daily aspirin regimen.

It’s becoming more apparent that taking a daily low-dose aspirin every day to lower one’s risk of heart attack just isn’t worth the risk.

For decades, taking a so-called “baby aspirin” every day was seen as an effective way for older adults to lower their risk for heart attack or stroke.

The tide, though, has begun to shift.

A number of studies in recent years have shown that taking the low-dose drug can lead to a higher risk of internal bleeding.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association clarified its position after its logo appeared on store displays of Bayer aspirin, implying that it endorsed taking a daily low-dose aspirin.

Now, findings from a new study published earlier this month in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI) show that taking a daily low-dose aspirin could accelerate the progression of cancer in adults over the age of 70.

In their analysis of nearly 20,000 older adults in Australia and the United States, the researchers found that taking a daily aspirin doubled the risk of a person age 70 or older dying from stage 3 cancer.

This same group also saw the risk of their cancer spreading to other parts of the body increase by about 20 percent.

“Aspirin use is ubiquitous in the United States, and studies have quoted that up to 29 million Americans take low-dose aspirin daily,” Dr. Elena A. Ivanina, a gastroenterologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline. “Now, this new study shows that perhaps that isn’t the best idea.”