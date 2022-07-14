Share on Pinterest About 20 percent of men have lost their Y chromosome by the time they turn 60. Maskot/Getty Images

By the time they are 70 years old, about 40 percent of men have lost their Y chromosome.

Researchers say this loss, sometimes known as mLOY, can increase older men’s risk of heart disease.

Experts say there are tests that can be done to determine if a man has lost his Y chromosome and preventive action can be taken to reduce the risk of heart disease.

It may be a surprising fact that many older men lose the Y chromosome in their white blood cells when they hit a certain age.

Now, new research finds that this genetic change can cause serious heart problems and increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Known as mLOY, or mosaic Loss Of Y , this genetic change affects at least 20 percent of 60-year-old men and 40 percent of 70-year-old men, according to researchers at the University of Virginia and Uppsala University in Sweden.

“The Y is lost during cell division and is more common in tissues and organs with high cell division rates, such as the blood,” Lars Forsberg, Ph.D., a study co-author and an associate professor at the Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology at Uppsala University, told Healthline. “Replicated risk factors are age, smoking, and genetic predisposition.”

The new study, led by Forsberg and Kenneth Walsh, Ph.D., a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, establishes a causal link between chromosome loss and the development of fibrosis in the heart, impaired heart function, and death from cardiovascular diseases in men.

Researchers used the gene-editing tool CRISPR to remove the Y chromosome from white blood cells in lab mice. They found that mLOY caused direct damage to the animals’ internal organs and that mice with mLOY died younger than mice without mLOY.

“Examination of mice with mLOY showed an increased scarring of the heart, known as fibrosis. We see that mLOY causes the fibrosis which leads to a decline in heart function,” said Forsberg.