Researchers say being in a romantic relationship with an optimist may help you avoid cognitive decline as you age.

Optimistic people tend to exhibit healthier behaviors that are linked to good cognitive function.

An optimistic partner might set a good example for their spouse to follow.

Optimism is a quality that can be learned.

According to a group of Michigan State University researchers, the secret to having a sharper mind as you grow older may lie in having a partner who’s optimistic.

Previous research has linked optimism in individuals with healthy cognitive function. However, the research team for this study wanted to look at whether having a partner with an optimistic attitude could also help preserve a person’s cognitive function as they age.

For their research, the team used 4,457 heterosexual couples from the Health and Retirement Study.

The people who participated in the study were Americans ages 50 and older. It was considered to be a large, diverse group that was representative of this population.

At the beginning of the study, the participants were assessed for optimism through a questionnaire. Cognition was assessed every 2 years over the course of an 8-year follow-up period, with people being tested up to 5 times.

Cognition assessment included tests of short-term memory and computational memory. People were also asked to rate the quality of their memory in their daily lives.

When the team analyzed the data, they found that more optimistic people did better cognitively.

Being married to an optimist was also linked to better cognitive function.