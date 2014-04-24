For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing rules that would cover several currently unregulated tobacco products. In doing so, the agency is also urging strict regulation of e-cigarettes. The FDA currently regulates cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, and smokeless tobacco. Today, it is proposing rules that urge strict regulation of currently unregulated products such as electronic cigarettes (or e-cigarettes), cigars, pipe tobacco, nicotine gels, water-pipe or hookah tobacco, and dissolvables that are not already under the agency’s authority. The agency wants to extend its authority to cover these additional tobacco products as part of its implementation of the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act signed by the President in 2009.­­­ See the Effects of Smoking on the Human Body »

No More Free Samples

“This proposed rule is the latest step in our efforts to make the next generation tobacco-free,” said Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in a press statement. Under the proposed rule, makers of e-cigarettes and other newly regulated tobacco products would have to register with the FDA and report product and ingredient listings. They would be able to market new tobacco products only after FDA review. In addition, they could make direct and implied claims of reduced risk only if the FDA confirms that scientific evidence supports the claim and that marketing the product will benefit public health as a whole. What’s more, the new regulations would ban makers of these products from distributing free samples. Under the proposed rule, the following provisions would also apply to newly deemed tobacco products: minimum age and identification restrictions to prevent sales to underage youth

requirements to include health warnings

prohibition of vending machine sales, unless in a facility that never admits youth­­­­­