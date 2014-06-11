In the past, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have recommended maximum amounts of fish that pregnant and breastfeeding women, those who might become pregnant, and young children should consume. Now, these agencies are recommending a minimum amount of fish these populations should eat in order to gain important developmental and health benefits.

What’s more, in the draft updated advice the FDA and the EPA have issued, they recommend pregnant women eat at least eight ounces and up to 12 ounces (two to three servings) per week of a variety of fish that is lower in mercury to support fetal growth and development. The draft updated advice is consistent with recommendations in the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Stephen Ostroff, M.D., the FDA’s acting chief scientist, said in a press statement, that for years many women have limited or avoided eating fish during pregnancy or feeding fish to their young children. “But emerging science now tells us that limiting or avoiding fish during pregnancy and early childhood can mean missing out on important nutrients that can have a positive impact on growth and development as well as on general health,” said Ostroff.

Alissa Rumsey, RD, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in New York, told Healthline,”Fish provides an important source of many nutrients needed by pregnant and breastfeeding women, and children, including protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s fantastic that the FDA is recommending increased intake of fish for these populations. With higher consumption it is important to choose lower mercury fish to avoid toxicity, especially in these high risk populations.”

Angela Bianco, M.D., associate professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, told Healthline,“I agree with the findings and I am very pleased to see these new recommendations from the FDA. Fish is the best source of essential fatty acids, which are necessary for fetal development, among other things. No other source of food provides nearly the amount of fatty acids as fish does, so this is a very big deal.”

Get the Facts About Fish »