Since March, the number of cases of Ebola in West Africa has soared, with more than 1,711 cases of Ebola reported in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, in what is considered the largest Ebola outbreak in history. Ebola virus disease (EVD), also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, has a 90 percent fatality rate. It is one of the most virulent viral diseases known to humankind. Ebola causes fever, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, and internal bleeding. And there are still no drugs or vaccines approved to treat or prevent the illness. Currently, doctors can only treat symptoms. Ebola is a highly contagious disease spread by contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids. The infection is spreading in West Africa, where, as of this writing, it has killed 932 people since the outbreak began in March. According to the World Health Organization , from August 2 to August 4, a total of 108 new cases of EVD (laboratory-confirmed, probable, and suspect cases) as well as 45 deaths were reported from Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. Sheik Umar Khan, a Sierra Leone doctor who treated more than 100 Ebola patients, recently died from the condition. Read More: What Americans Should Know About Ebola »

Two Americans Infected with Ebola Flown to Atlanta Hospital

Two American healthcare workers, Dr. Kent Brantly, from Texas, and Nancy Writebol, from North Carolina, who were working at a hospital caring for Ebola patients in Monrovia, Liberia, on a joint Samaritan’s Purse Organization Service In Mission (SIM), were infected with Ebola. They were flown to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where they are being treated and monitored in an isolation unit. Brantly arrived at Emory August 2, and Writebol arrived three days later. Writebol’s condition was reported as very serious when she arrived in Atlanta. Brantly and Writebol are currently both reportedly showing signs of improvement. While still in Liberia, Brantly and Writebol were given an experimental antibody cocktail, called ZMAPP. According to a Bloomberg report, ZMAPP was developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical in San Diego. A limited amount of the drug was sent at sub-zero temperatures from Kentucky BioProcessing, a subsidiary of Reynolds American, which makes the treatment from tobacco plants. It is not known whether the drug is responsible for their improved condition. Learn Ebola Basics »