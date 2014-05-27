Prevention experts offer mixed opinions on whether new campaign goes far enough.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are finally telling men who have sex with men to do what HIV-prevention specialists and support groups have been recommending for years: start talking about your HIV status.

The CDC launched the “Start Talking. Stop HIV.” campaign just last week. The campaign, complete with downloadable posters, brochures, banners, talking points, and videos, uses images of men talking with one another in loving or intimate situations. Notably, the campaign includes several images of men of color. Black men who have sex with men have the fastest-rising HIV infection rates in the country.

The move came just one week after the CDC told doctors that it is time to start prescribing an HIV prevention pill called Truvada as a form of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, to groups at high risk for contracting HIV.

Related News: The CDC Say Yes to Truvada for HIV Prevention »

But while any effort to reach out to men who have sex with men is appreciated, some experts feel that the effort falls short. “The campaign is incredibly light, if not weak, on PrEP,” said Jim Pickett of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago in an interview with Healthline.

Pickett, director of advocacy for the Chicago HIV prevention group, said the campaign’s other emphasis, on treatment as prevention, is valuable but it doesn’t say anthying new. Treatment as prevention (a longstanding strategy) aims to get people tested and, if they test positive, get them into treatment that will lower their viral load; people with lower viral loads are less likely to transmit HIV to sex partners.

Read More: Real-Life ‘Dallas Buyer’ Remembers an Era »