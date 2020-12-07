Share on Pinterest Grieving the loss of a loved one may be particularly difficult for some this holiday season, but experts say there are some steps you can take that may help. LYUBA BURAKOVA / Stocksy While the holidays are a time of joy, they can be challenging for those grieving.

Physical distancing can make grieving more difficult.

For many, the holidays bring joy, cheer, and happiness. However, for others, the holidays can bring about grief and sorrow from the loss of a loved one, particularly this year. "A lot of people are coping with the death of a loved one on top of other stressors caused by the pandemic, like no childcare for children at home, financial hardship, and other stressors they wouldn't have had before," Camille Wortman, PhD, emeritus professor of psychology at Stony Brook University, told Healthline. Grief during the holidays can add additional stress. In fact, Teralyn Sell, PhD, psychotherapist and brain health expert, says one of the primary indicators of stress is grief. "This past year has been filled with all kinds of loss, which can be processed as grief. Even the loss of a schedule or of work friends on top of other more profound losses takes a toll," Sell told Healthline. When the body is in a stress response, she says it responds by producing the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which is a natural response to situations that come and go, such as those experienced in fight or flight mode. "However, as the pandemic lumbers on and the grief piles up, we are in chronic stress. Over time, our stress hormones will steal from our sex hormones and will deplete our brain chemicals in attempts to seek balance," explained Sell. "We could then feel fatigued, overwhelmed, irritable, have trouble sleeping, and more. Once this cascade of events occurs, our immune system will also be weakened, something that we absolutely do not need to happen during a pandemic."

How grieving is different during COVID-19 While the death of a loved one is always tragic, losing someone during the pandemic comes with its own challenges. Not being able to be with a loved one in the hospital during their last days and not being able to hold services once they pass is difficult. “People can’t fly in and see each other and hug and comfort each other. The whole element has been ripped out of the memorial service now, so people don’t get the love and strength they need to move forward,” said Wortman. Social isolation adds to the stress of grieving. “One of the things that’s so helpful for those who have lost a loved one is the presence of those who love them, and that means physical presence and physical contact, so this main coping strategy that’s known to be effective for grief isn’t possible now,” Wortman added. Collective stress and loss felt by society also makes it more difficult for those grieving. Because everyone is feeling stress and loss from the pandemic, Wortman says many people don’t have energy left to support others. “One woman told me, ‘My daughter used to check up on me every few days, and now my husband has died, but she has her kids home from school, and her husband lost his job, and she simply can’t check up on me,’” Wortman said. Knowing how to show support is challenging too, especially if the cause of death is COVID-19. Because of the nature of COVID-19, Wortman says people often say things that don’t come across as supportive, such as the following: Did he wear a mask?

Did she have a preexisting condition?

Did he practice social distancing?

Where do you think she got it?

You should feel lucky she lived as long as she did.

So many people are dying, so at least you’re not alone. “Of course, a lot of this is driven from the fact that people don’t want to get COVID, so they want to know how the person contracted it. However, saying these things is not supportive, and only makes the person feel worse,” Wortman explained. Comments that invite further expression of feelings, such as, “This must be very painful for you” or “I’d like to understand it better” are more supportive, she points out. Helen Rogers Pridgen, vice president of programs at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, agrees, noting to keep in mind the person, not their cause of death. “In the search for words, an expression as simple as, ‘I am sorry for your loss, and I want you to know you are in my thoughts’ or ‘I am sorry you are hurting — I want you to know you are not alone’ can be heard and felt when expressed sincerely,” she told Healthline. Calling or sending a card or a meal are ways to be present with those grieving, she added. “Though you may be inclined to give them space during their grieving process, it’s important not to isolate them during a highly vulnerable time in their life,” said Pridgen.