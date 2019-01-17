Experts say you can help avoid developing diabetes by following just four of the seven.

Share on Pinterest Exercise is one of the seven simple lifestyle choices listed as ways to help prevent type 2 diabetes. Getty Images

There are seven lifestyle choices we can make that will reduce our risk of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

And a new study finds that following as few as four of them can also help prevent diabetes.

According to new research from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, adults who followed at least 4 of the 7 AHA guidelines were 70 percent less likely to develop diabetes over 10 years.

“In this study, we show that basically 76 percent of all diabetes in populations was due to not attaining four or more of these ideal cardiovascular health measures,” Dr. Joshua J. Joseph, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the Wexner Medical Center and lead study author, told Healthline.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health, “African Americans are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes as non-Hispanic whites. In addition, they are more likely to suffer complications from diabetes, such as end-stage renal disease and lower extremity amputations. Although African Americans have the same or lower rate of high cholesterol as their non-Hispanic white counterparts, they are more likely to have high blood pressure.”

In addition, African Americans may not experience equal benefit from following the AHA health guidelines.

Joseph and team found that while 73 percent of white participants showed significant benefit from following four or more of the AHA guidelines, only 66 percent of African Americans in the study did.