Sixty-one percent of U.S. adults report undesired weight changes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stress, lack of exercise, unhealthy changes in eating habits, and increased alcohol consumption are all contributing factors.

Experts say making small adjustments to your daily routine can help make big changes for a more healthy lifestyle. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from the serious health concerns associated with COVID-19, you may have heard people make light about gaining “the COVID 19.” This is a play on the “freshman 15” reference of gaining weight during the first year of college. But as much as it’s become a joke to some, it’s rooted in reality. With the closing of gyms, the complete disruption of our daily lives, and the increase of daily stress, many people have gained weight since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, a new American Psychological Association (APA) survey of more than 3,000 people reveals that 61 percent of U.S. adults report undesired weight changes since the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), before the pandemic, about 40 percent of people had obesity in the United States. According to the new APA survey, 2 in 5 of the 3,000 adults surveyed gained more weight than they intended over the last year, at an average of 29 pounds per person. Ten percent said they gained more than 50 pounds. Weight changes are a common symptom of coping with mental health challenges, according to the APA.

Why do we gain weight during times of emotional struggle? “In times of stress, we often engage in unhealthy coping mechanisms, for example, overeating,” said Brittany LeMonda, PhD, senior neuropsychologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. “Many people are ’emotional eaters’ and eat comfort food in the context of negative emotions.” Both experts Healthline spoke with said it’s not surprising that people engaged in emotional eating, given that the pandemic has been ongoing for more than a year. It’s been an emotionally charged time for practically everyone. This, coupled with the closing of gyms and offices as well as physical distancing orders, gives clear impetus for gaining weight. “I think a lot of people working from home didn’t have as much free time as they anticipated. They weren’t getting the commute walking that they used to. Without the structure of the day, they weren’t going to the gym on the way home — and the gyms were closed anyway,” said Dr. Michael Ford, internist and primary care physician with New York-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley. Another contributing factor to weight gain during the pandemic is an increased amount of alcohol consumption. A December 2020 study showed that 60 percent of U.S. adults reported an increase in drinking alcohol due to the pandemic. “I can’t tell you how many patients told me that they were drinking cocktails every night, which are full of calories,” Ford said. “When everything shut down, many of us looked at it like apocalyptic survival mode. But then [the pandemic] stretched on for months, and we developed bad habits. The weight packed on.” Ford said that anxiety can often be the cause for an increase in drinking. He also pointed out the number of prescriptions for anxiety medications has also increased during the pandemic. Many anti-anxiety medications have weight gain as a side effect.