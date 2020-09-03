Share on Pinterest Experts are learning who is at highest risk of sever COVID-19 symptoms. Getty Images Tens of millions of Americans have a chronic health condition that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

While older age and underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and obesity, increase a person’s risk of severe COVID-19, some healthy people have also been severely affected by the new coronavirus.

SARS-CoV-2 is not just a respiratory virus that affects the lungs. It can also affect the stomach, intestines, heart, blood vessels, liver, kidneys, and the immune system. In the United States, 6 out of 10 adults have a chronic disease that increases their risk of severe COVID-19. Also, 4 out of 10 people have two or more of these chronic conditions. That means that millions of Americans have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. “If you have underlying conditions, including obesity and other [chronic] diseases, you are at much higher risk of hospitalization, serious complications, and death [from COVID-19],” said Barry M. Popkin, PhD, a professor of nutrition in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This makes it even more important for people at risk to take steps to protect themselves from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Some without underlying conditions die of COVID-19 There’s still a lot that scientists don’t know about COVID-19 and what causes it, including why some people get more severe illness. While older age and underlying medical conditions increase a person’s risk of severe COVID-19, some healthy people have also been severely affected by the coronavirus. Data from the CDC shows that 6 percent of the more than 180,000 deaths from COVID-19 had no other cause listed on the death certificate. While some people had other conditions that contributed to their death, this doesn’t mean that they didn’t die from COVID-19. “The point the CDC was trying to make was that a certain percentage of them had nothing else but just COVID,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview with “Good Morning America.” “That does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of COVID didn’t die of COVID-19. They did,” he added. In addition, many of the other factors listed in the CDC’s report are conditions that are caused by SARS-CoV-2 — such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, heart failure, and kidney failure. If COVID-19 led to pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, then it is COVID-19 that’s the primary cause of death. The coronavirus isn’t just a respiratory virus that affects the lungs. It can also affect the stomach, intestines, heart, blood vessels, liver, kidneys, and immune system. Part of the damage is caused by an overreactive response of the immune system to the virus — what’s known as a “cytokine storm.”