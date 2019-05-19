Drinking coffee each morning does have several health benefits, but too much can raise your risk of cardiovascular disease.

A cup of coffee may be just what you need to get going in the morning.

A second cup is to get out the door, and a third (OK, even a fourth) is likely if you’re especially tired.

But if you frequently have half a dozen cups or more, you could be setting yourself up for some serious health complications, a new study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports.

Australian researchers found that drinking six or more coffees a day increases a person’s risk of heart disease by as much as 22 percent.

In the United States, nearly half of adults has some form of cardiovascular disease, and it’s responsible for one in every four deaths annually.

Americans are also drinking more coffee than ever, too.

A Reuters survey found that 64 percent of Americans over age 18 drink at least one cup a day. That’s up a few percentage points from the year before, and the highest level in half a decade.

Several previous studies have looked at the potential health benefits for the warm brew — and there are many — but few have endeavored to discover at what point the risks of consuming the caffeinated drink begin to outweigh the rewards.

So that’s exactly what Dr. Ang Zhou and Professor Elina Hyppönen of the University of South Australia did.

In the first study to test the upper limits of safe coffee consumption as related to cardiovascular health, the researchers examined how much coffee 347,077 people between the ages of 37 and 73 consumed. They then compared the coffee totals to cardiovascular disease risk.

What they found suggests that the scales move toward risk when you reach the sixth cup of coffee and beyond.

“In order to maintain a healthy heart and a healthy blood pressure, people must limit their coffees to fewer than six cups a day — based on our data six was the tipping point where caffeine started to negatively affect cardiovascular risk,” Hyppönen said in a statement.