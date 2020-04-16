Share on Pinterest Experts say face masks are even more important now because of the number of asymptomatic carriers who are in public. Getty Images

Researchers say 25 percent to 50 percent of people with COVID-19 are unaware they have the virus.

This allows the novel coronavirus to spread more rapidly throughout a community.

Experts say these carriers without symptoms make it even more important for people to wear face masks in public.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak.

There may be a lot of people walking around who have COVID-19 but have no idea they are spreading the virus.

The first word of this possibility came in early April from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Dr. Robert Redfield, in an interview with National Public Radio affiliate WABE.

“One of the [pieces of] information that we have confirmed now is that a significant number of individuals that are infected actually remain asymptomatic. That may be as many as 25 percent,” Redfield said.

Then a few days later, researchers in Iceland reported that 50 percent of their novel coronavirus cases who tested positive had no symptoms. The testing had been conducted by deCODE, a subsidiary of the U.S. Biotech company Amgen.

In another new report , the CDC stated that researchers in Singapore identified seven clusters of cases in which presymptomatic transmission is the most likely explanation for the occurrence of secondary cases.

That report was backed up by a study published this week that concluded that people with no symptoms are the source of 44 percent of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

In addition, a study published in mid-April reported that people might be most contagious during the period before they have symptoms.

“Of those of us that get symptomatic, it appears that we’re shedding significant virus in our oropharyngeal compartment, probably up to 48 hours before we show symptoms,” Redfield said. “This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country because we have asymptomatic transmitters.”