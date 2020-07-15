Share on Pinterest Stress during our waking life continues to affect us while we sleep and can lead to an increase in strange dreams and nightmares, disrupting a healthy sleep pattern. Getty Images

Strange dreams may be a result of the stressful events occurring this year.

Happenings encountered in real life can transfer to dreams.

When sleep is fragmented or disrupted, you may remember more of your dreams.

If you’re waking up more often thinking, “That was a weird dream,” the stress of current events may be to blame.

“Given that a lot of pretty unprecedented events have occurred over the past few months, it is not surprising that many people are experiencing weird dreams. Part of it is control. Most people have had almost no control over how the pandemic has spread and affected their lives,” Dr. Pavan Madan, a psychiatrist with Community Psychiatry, told Healthline.

Madan said while cognitively people understand and accept the recommendations for COVID-19, the mind does not like to deal with things that it cannot control or predict, such as the pandemic and acts of racial discrimination.

All of the emotions triggered by these stressful events ruminate during sleep.

“Dreams are one of the ways our mind processes emotions, especially intense emotions, so it’s natural to have nightmares when we are under stress. For most people, these dreams stop when the stress goes away,” Jennifer Martin, PhD, member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) board of directors, told Healthline.

The AASM reports that dream incorporation occurs when a stimulus encountered in real life transfers to dreams. Moreover, when sleep patterns change and people have more fragmented or disrupted sleep, they may remember more of their dreams.

Because dreams are often a reflection of the subconscious mind, anxiety plays a part when it comes to disturbing dreams, adds Madan.

“Even if we are not consciously thinking about it, many people are anxious about yet another bizarre crisis that is beyond their control. It is possible that our minds are now weaving possible absurd scenarios that can play out, perhaps to prepare us in case we face another crisis,” he said.

With many people out of work or working from home, and as shifts in socializing occur, there are fewer distractions and more time to reflect on what’s happening in the world.

“These reflections may also be playing a role in bringing strange thoughts and dreams,” said Madan.