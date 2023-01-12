Share on Pinterest The Olympic icon shares why making mental health goals was an essential part of his new year’s resolutions and how he plans to achieve them. Image Provided by Talkspace Michael Phelps has launched a campaign with Talkspace to encourage people to incorporate mental health care into their new year’s resolutions.

The campaign focuses on sleeping, moving, breathing, disconnecting, and reaching out for help to ensure mental wellness.

Phelps hopes to help more people gain the tools they need to better care for their mental well-being throughout the year and beyond. Goal setting has been part of Michael Phelps’ life since he was 8 years old. His swim coach at the time encouraged him to set goals regularly. “I’ve always had them written down on a piece of paper. I’m kind of old school where when I wake up in the morning, I want to be able to see when I’m getting out of bed what I’m trying to accomplish,” Phelps told Healthline. Setting short and long-term goals, achieving them, and then adding more to his goal list played a part in making Phelps the most decorated American Olympian of all time. “Every day, I didn’t feel perfect. I felt kind of like I got ran over by a bus sometimes. I still had to get up and do those things that I needed to allow me the chance to accomplish my goals,” he said. While much of his swim career was based on physical goals that he met time and again, over the past 20 years, he’s also realized the significance of mental health goals. “[All the things] that I did in my career were technically perfect with the body I was given. I was swimming as efficiently as I could with every single stroke that I took [but as far as being] mentally fit, I probably could have done some more work,” said Phelps. In 2004, he won six gold and two bronze medals at the Athens Olympics, but once the event ended, he felt “post-Olympic depression,” which led to years of living with anxiety and suicidal thoughts. In 2014, after receiving his second DUI, Phelps forced himself to get help for his mental well-being, something he said saved his life. “It was a very difficult thing to do because I didn’t really know how to do it or what to do. [When] I did ask for help I saw that I was able to really learn a lot about myself and I felt that I was more relaxed, my shoulders were lower, I could process things easier, and life just became simpler. I was able to be me in this over-complicated world,” Phelps said.

How Michael Phelps is prioritizing mental health in 2023 Like many people at the start of the year, Phelps makes resolutions. This year, he aims to stick with household routines he created with his wife during the pandemic, squat over 400 pounds, and listen more attentively. “[I] have a tendency to interrupt people because I get to so excited by what they’re saying and instead of just listening to what they’re saying I’m excited to input what I want to say,” he said. However, his biggest goal for 2023 is to spread awareness about mental health, including suicide prevention. “[I] have an idea of what suicide looks like because I didn’t want to be alive at one point. There are so many people that are suffering and suffering in similar ways that I am, so really being able to teach and pass along knowledge that I found…[is] something that’s so important,” he said. To reach as many people as possible, Phelps launched the “Start from the Top” campaign with Talkspace to encourage individuals to incorporate mental healthcare into their new year’s resolutions. The campaign focuses on 5 ways to improve mental well-being. They are: sleep

move

disconnect

breath

talk to someone. “When we were talking about the campaign, I loved the idea of starting from the top,” said Phelps. He suggested creating a routine with each category by dedicating 30 days to each one before moving on to the next. “If you get into a routine, you basically create habits. If you create habits, then it becomes second nature…then you can figure out what other things you want to tackle, and then you can start focusing on that while you’re still focusing on [your first goal],” he said. For instance, as a swimmer, he figured out how to do the best kicking, and once he had perfected it, he would practice it for 30 days. “Then I’d get in the pool and be like, ‘cool now I can focus on streamline or kick-off, or foot turns’ because naturally the kick is there and it’s on autopilot,” said Phelps. Gina Moffa, LCSW, psychotherapist, said both physical and mental routines are needed for overall well-being. “If we are someone who struggles with anxiety or depression, our physical routines can play an integral part in the treatment of more intrusive symptoms,” Moffa told Healthline. “We focus so much on self-development and self-improvement at the start of every year, but we leave out self-care and self-compassion. This means including our mental and emotional needs into the equation and asking ourselves what self-care can look like to us.” Share on Pinterest “[I] have an idea of what suicide looks like because I didn’t want to be alive at one point. There are so many people that are suffering and suffering in similar ways that I am, so really being able to teach and pass along knowledge that I found…[is] something that’s so important,” Phelps said. Image Provided by Talkspace