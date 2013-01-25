While public support for reproductive rights has increased, state restrictions continue to limit women’s access to abortions.

This week marks the 40thanniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states, but what does the future hold for women’s reproductive health?

While the decision still stands andpublic opinioncontinues to support the ruling, restrictions on access to abortion are greater than ever before. A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journalpollfound that seven in 10 respondents oppose Roe v. Wade being overturned, which is the highest level of support for this question since 1989.

Abortion rates hit an all-time low in 2009, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventio n, yet in 2011 and 2012 state legislatures passed 135 laws restricting abortion rights, according to a report from the Guttmacher Institute.

Leslie J. Reagan, associate professor of history, medicine, gender and women’s studies, and law at the University of Illinois and author of When Abortion was a Crime, is quite concerned about the laws that have passed and are being proposed at the state level.

“Roe v. Wade has been and is being essentially overturned in some states because it is virtually impossible to obtain [an abortion],” Reagan said. “It certainly is no longer a decision made by a woman based on her own conscience, in privacy, and decided with a doctor.”

Reagan says that many of these restrictions target young women, poor women, and especially women living in rural areas, making it harder than ever to obtain a safe, legal abortion.

While the results of the November election seemed to indicate support for women’s access to health care, days after the election the Health Committee of the Ohio House of Representatives voted to strip more than a million dollars in federal funding from the state’s Planned Parenthood health centers. In December, Michigan governor Rick Snyder signed legislation establishing new, complex licensing requirements for abortion clinics that opponents say could force many of the state’s clinics out of business.

“As the nation’s leading women’s health care provider and advocate, Planned Parenthood understands that abortion is a deeply personal and often complex decision for a woman to consider, if and when she needs it,” said Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a public statement. “To protect her health and the health of her family, a woman must have access to safe, legal abortion without interference from politicians, as protected by the Supreme Court for the last 40 years.”