Share on Pinterest A COVID-19 vaccine is closer to becoming reality. Getty Images Early-stage clinical trials show that three COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe and induce an immune response in healthy people.

The results of two of these studies were published online yesterday in The Lancet. One is a phase 1 and 2 trial by researchers at Oxford University with support from AstraZeneca.

The other is a phase 2 trial by Chinese researchers supported by CanSino Biologics . Three more COVID-19 investigational vaccines have been shown in early clinical trials to be generally safe and to induce an immune response in healthy volunteers. The results of two of these studies were published online yesterday in The Lancet. One is a phase 1 and 2 trial by researchers at Oxford University with support from AstraZeneca. The other is a phase 2 trial by Chinese researchers supported by CanSino Biologics . The third is a phase 1 and 2 study by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech. These results were published yesterday to the online preprint server medRxiv.org and have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Deborah Fuller, PhD, a professor of microbiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, who was not involved in these studies, said the results are “promising,” but more research is needed. “Both groups saw the immune responses that they were hoping to see,” she said, “and the adverse effects weren’t severe enough to keep them from moving forward.” “What those levels of immune responses mean, in terms of protection from SARS-CoV-2 [the coronavirus that causes COVID-19], we’re not going to learn until they do the phase 3 trials,” she added.

Results from Oxford phase 1 trial The Oxford candidate vaccine induced an antibody immune response within 28 days after vaccination and a T-cell immune response within 14 days after vaccination. These were still present 56 days after vaccination. Researchers will continue monitoring participants for at least 1 year to see how long the immune responses last. Neutralizing antibodies — at a level that could potentially neutralize the virus — were detected in most people after one dose of the vaccine and in all who had a second booster dose 28 days after the first. Only 10 people received the second dose. Although neutralizing antibodies have been found in the plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19, scientists don’t yet know what level of antibodies will protect people against the new coronavirus. However, Fuller says the induction of both kinds of immune responses specific for the new coronavirus is a good sign. “There’s increasing evidence to suggest that T-cell responses may play an important role in protection from SARS-CoV-2,” she said. Antibodies prime the immune system to target viruses and other invaders in the blood or lymphatic system. T cells are part of the cellular immune response and help the immune system attack infected cells. “T cells are like a backup plan,” said Fuller. “If you don’t have sufficient antibodies to block the infection, T cells would come in and find infected cells, and eliminate them quickly.” The vaccine trial included 1,077 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years from the United Kingdom. None of them had a history of infection with SARS-CoV-2. About half were female and over 90 percent were white. Given the limited range of people included in the trial, it’s not clear how well the vaccine would perform in older adults, people with other health conditions, or ethnically and geographically diverse populations. Mild or moderate side effects were fairly common among people given the vaccine, with fatigue or headache the most frequent. Other common side effects included pain at the injection site, muscle ache, chills, and high temperature. Certain side effects were reduced in people who took a pain reliever before and for 24 hours after their vaccination. Side effects were also less common in people after the second dose of the vaccine. Researchers have already begun phase 3 trials of the candidate vaccine in Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. AstraZeneca says it has the capacity to produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine should it prove effective in later clinical trials, reports CNN. There are 24 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical trials around the world, with another 141 at earlier stages of development, according to the World Health Organization .