A new study found no significant differences in COVID-19 case rates between K–12 districts in Massachusetts that implemented 3 feet versus those that implemented 6 feet of physical distancing.

Experts say this new data is positive news for schools that struggle to reopen due to limited space for students.

In light of encouraging data such as this, the CDC has updated their recommendation that schools space seats or desks at least 3 feet apart (instead of 6) when feasible to prevent COVID-19 transmission in classrooms.

Guidance around how much distance is needed between students in school settings has shifted.

A new study led by physician researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center found that physical distancing policies with fewer feet between students may be adopted in school settings without negatively affecting the safety of students or staff, as long as masking mandates are in place.

The study was published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The researchers’ analysis showed no significant differences in COVID-19 case rates between K–12 districts in Massachusetts that implemented 3 feet versus those that implemented 6 feet of physical distancing.

When asked about the study, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said in an interview March 14 that this new data suggests 3 feet may be a sufficient amount of distance to implement in schools.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has said desks should be placed at least 3 feet apart, ideally 6.