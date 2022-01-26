Share on Pinterest A new study has found that a significant number of people who were given a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine trial reported experiencing side effects after receiving their shot. FG Trade/Getty Images

A significant number of people included in a new study reported experiencing unpleasant side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine despite only receiving a placebo.

Researchers say this may be due to the “nocebo effect.”

The “nocebo effect” occurs when people perceive they’ve had negative effects from a treatment simply because they expect them to occur.

COVID-19 vaccine side effects are usually nonexistent to mild. Severe side effects are quite rare.

A group of American researchers say a portion of reported COVID-19 vaccine side effects may not be from the vaccines themselves.

Rather, the effects may be from what is known as the “nocebo effect.”

In fact, their research found that a significant number of people reported experiencing side effects despite having only received an inactive placebo injection.

The team came to the conclusion that there was a nocebo effect after performing a systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 articles including adverse event (AE) reports for 45,380 people.

Systemic AEs were reported by 35.2 percent of those who received their first dose of a placebo, while 16.2 percent reported at least one local AE.

Systemic AEs are those that occur away from the injection site, like having a headache after receiving an injection in your arm. Local AEs occur near the injection site.

Following the second dose, 31.8 percent of study participants said they had at least one systemic AE, while 11.8 percent reported at least one local AE.

Significantly more study participants reported an AE among those who did receive the vaccine, with 46.3 percent reporting at least one systemic AE and 66.7 percent reporting at least one local AE following the initial dose.

Following the administration of the second dose, 61.4 percent of study participants reported systemic AEs, while 72.8 percent reported local AEs.

When the researchers looked at the ratios between the vaccine and placebo groups, however, what stood out was that, after the first dose, the placebo groups accounted for 76 percent of all reported systemic side effects and 24.3 percent of local side effects.

Following the second dose, these figures dropped to 51.8 percent and 16.2 percent, respectively.

From this, the team concluded that the people who reported side effects after placebo injections must be experiencing a nocebo effect.