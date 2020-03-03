Share on Pinterest Nexletol and Nexlizet were both approved by the FDA late last month to be used alongside statins to help reduce high cholesterol. Getty Images

The FDA has approved two new non-statin drugs that clinical trials indicated can help reduce high cholesterol.

Nexletol and Nexlizet can be used with statins that have moderate or minimal side effects.

The two new drugs have some side effects different from those associated with statins.

The last time the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new non-statin cholesterol drug, Saddam Hussein still ran Iraq and ’N Sync remained a pop culture powerhouse.

The pharmaceutical industry has been relatively slow in giving medical professionals and consumers new tools to fight high cholesterol, which can lead to heart disease and other serious health conditions.

But that changed in the past couple weeks.

In late February, the FDA approved a pair of new drugs that work differently than statins, the typical medication used to treat high cholesterol.

“The cholesterol industry has remained relatively stagnant with oral consumables for several decades,” Ross Goetz, PharmD, a pharmacist for HealthWarehouse Pharmacy, told Healthline.

“Cholesterol medications have worked their way into significance for treatment outside of cholesterol therapy alone, yet development has not expanded,” he said.

Nexletol was approved by the FDA on Feb. 21, and Nexlizet was approved Feb. 26. They’re produced by Michigan-based Esperion Therapeutics.

Both treatments are taken orally once a day to reduce LDL cholesterol. They contain bempedoic acid.

“The difference between Nexletol and Nexlizet is the latter contains ezetimibe — a cholesterol-lowering agent that has been available for many years that works by preventing the absorption of cholesterol from foods,” Dr. Richard C. Becker, a professor of cardiovascular health and diseases at University of Cincinnati in Ohio, told Healthline.

“While statins have been available for decades and used to treat millions of people, bempedoic acid is a new chemical entity drug that has been tested in only several thousand people to date,” he added.

It’s recommended the new drugs be taken with a statin that has moderate or minimal side effects.

But these new drugs also have some side effects of their own.

Whether they’re the right drug for a particular person may depend on a person’s tolerance for statins and how effective those medications have been.