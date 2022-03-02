Share on Pinterest A new vaccine from Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline is one of two being reviewed by federal regulators. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Novavax has asked federal regulators for emergency use authorization for its new COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline are requesting full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Both vaccines use older technology than the mRNA vaccines currently in use.

Experts say the new vaccines could help convince hesitant people to get vaccinated.

They also note the new vaccines could help worldwide since they don’t need to be stored at extremely low temperatures.

Two new COVID-19 vaccines could help boost the number of people getting vaccinated because they rely on older, more familiar technology to protect against the novel coronavirus.

The pharmaceutical company Novavax is currently seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new vaccine, which already has been approved for use in Canada and other countries.

Another new vaccine, under development by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), recently completed phase 3 clinical trials and is being submitted for full approval from the FDA.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which use cutting-edge mRNA technology to prompt an immune response to coronavirus infections, both Novavax and Sanofi-GSK are protein adjuvant vaccines and use technology similar to that in the flu vaccine.

Rather than using genetic information to alert the immune system like an mRNA vaccine, Novavax and Sanofi-GSK tie a bit of harmless coronavirus spike protein to an adjuvant, an ingredient that alerts the immune system.

Using this well-known vaccine technology may prompt people who are hesitant or anti-vaccine to get inoculated, said Philip Felgner, PhD, director of the University of California at Irvine’s Vaccine Research and Development Center.

In the case of Novavax, the adjuvant is derived from tree bark.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine uses an adjuvant called AS03 based on an oil called squalene, originally sourced from sharks.

“We’ve had decades of experience with AS03 and millions of people who have been vaccinated with it,” Felgner told Healthline.

Adjuvant vaccines have been around since the 1950s, which also could reassure “those who are concerned about safety issues, even though the mRNA vaccines are extremely safe,” Dr. Bob Bollinger, a professor of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland and a founding member of emocha Health.

“If it persuades people who are hesitant to get vaccinated, that’s a good thing,” he told Healthline.