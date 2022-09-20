Share on Pinterest A new poll finds that two-thirds of parents say their children are self-conscious about some aspect of the way they look and that it affects their self-esteem. Lorena/Stocksy In a poll, two-thirds of parents said that their kids felt self-conscious about how they looked.

They reported that their children’s self-esteem had been affected by those feelings.

Additionally, many kids were treated badly because of their looks.

Experts say this is a common feeling during childhood and adolescence.

However, there is much that parents can do to support and educate their children. According to a new poll conducted by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI, 64% of parents said their children are self-conscious about some aspect of their appearances, such as their weight, skin, or breast size. The nationally representative poll included 1,653 parents with at least one child between the ages of eight to 18. The parents who took part in the poll said they observed these feelings more often in teens than in younger kids. Seventy-three percent of teen girls and 69% of teen boys felt this way versus 57% of young girls and 49% of young boys. In 27% of cases, they reported that their child’s self-consciousness had affected their self-esteem in a negative way while 20% said their child didn’t want to participate in activities because of their feelings. Nearly as many (18%) had refused to be in photos, and 17% had tried to hide their appearance with clothing. Additionally, 8% had engaged in restrictive eating. Many respondents said that their children had often been treated badly because of how they looked by other children (28%), strangers (12%), family members (12%), teachers (5%), and healthcare providers (5%). Two-thirds of these parents felt that their child was aware of how they had been treated. Mott Poll co-director Dr. Susan Woolford, MPH, a child obesity expert and pediatrician at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, said that these findings are important. “A negative body image can contribute to poor self-esteem and ultimately impact emotional well-being,” she noted. “Thus, it is important to help children and teens to have positive perceptions of their body.”

Why do kids so often feel this way? According to Eileen Anderson, EdD, director of education in bioethics and medical humanities at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, these feelings are common among children. “Most teens feel uncomfortable or self-conscious in at least some contexts of their lives,” she noted. Anderson explained, “Developmentally, adolescents are bringing online parts of their brain that allow for increased comparison of where they fit relative to others in their social worlds.” She added that they are better able to handle abstraction at this stage in their development, which allows them to imagine themselves in various scenarios and make comparisons between their developing bodies and those of others. “Body image issues have long caused adolescents self-conscious discomfort in many societies, cultures, and subcultures,” said Anderson. She further noted how the ubiquity of social media is complicating this issue. “Not only are they comparing themselves to — and being compared with — others in their immediate worlds, but also they have instant, constant, and filtered images from national and global media with which to contend.” “They are often looking at idealized, edited images of someone’s best moment and comparing their worst,” she added. She also pointed out that the ideals of attractiveness are constantly changing, so children can never achieve those ideals. Furthermore, she explained, they have to worry that someone might capture them in an off moment and post it on social media, where the photo could live on forever.