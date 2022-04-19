Share on Pinterest A healthy diet is one way to reduce the impacts of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Guille Faingold/Stocksy Guille Faingold/Stocksy United

Researchers say about 1 in 4 adults is affected by nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

They say the condition often isn’t diagnosed until its later stages.

They say the disorder can increase your risk of heart disease.

Experts say lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise can help reduce the impacts and risks of this condition.

If you have an abnormal buildup of fatty tissue in your liver, it could mean your risk of heart disease is much higher.

That liver disorder is often missed and it’s a lot more common than you might think.

That’s the message of a recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association.

In it, scientists say an estimated 1 in 4 adults worldwide is affected by nonalcoholic fatty liver disease ( NAFLD ). For people who have type 2 diabetes, the prevalence is even higher. The condition may affect more than half of that population.

“The one in four was kind of shocking to most people,” said Dr. P. Barton Duell, professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Oregon Health & Science University and lead author of the scientific statement.

“There aren’t many things that affect that many people and can damage both your heart and liver. It’s a pretty compelling message that more is needed in this regard” Duell told Healthline.

In the United States, scientists say the number of adults affected is about 24 percent. It varies by race and ethnicity. Hispanics have the highest prevalence, followed by whites and then Black Americans.

“We’ve made great advances in dealing with many risk factors for heart disease. Smoking is down, we’ve done pretty well in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and hypertension” said Duell.

“But this issue of fatty liver disease is kind of under the table and out of sight to some extent” he added.