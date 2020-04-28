Share on Pinterest Experts say cancer survivors, as well as their spouses and partners, will experience “job lock,” where they continue at their workplace to maintain their current health insurance. Getty Images Researchers say 20 percent of cancer survivors have “job lock,” where they stay in jobs mainly to keep their health insurance.

Experts say cancer survivors should take the time to fully understand their health coverage at work.

There are alternatives for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act and other programs if cancer survivors decide to leave their jobs. For many Americans, job and health insurance go hand in hand. It’s a partnership that takes on greater meaning when faced with a major health problem. A new study published in JAMA Oncology finds that 1 in 5 cancer survivors stick with a job only for the insurance. It’s called “job lock.” The research involved cancer survivors who answered the 2011, 2016, and 2017 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey: Experiences with Cancer Survivorship questionnaire. Of 1,340 cancer survivors, nearly 20 percent reported job lock. Of 1,593 spouses and partners surveyed, almost 11 percent reported job lock. Younger survivors were more likely to be affected than older survivors. Another factor associated with job lock is having an income near the poverty level but too high to qualify for Medicaid. An earlier study found that nearly 1 in 4 survivors of childhood cancer feel locked into jobs for the insurance. Surveys used in that research were completed in 2011 and 2012, before the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace exchanges opened.

Job lock during treatment Changing jobs, moving from full-time to part-time work, or leaving the workplace entirely are all things that affect health insurance coverage. Doing this while in active treatment for cancer is a challenge, according to Patrice Brown, vice president of patient programs and advocacy at ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer. “You could be in a robust plan that offers low copays or low deductibles. Depending on the new plan, all that could change and not be to your benefit,” Brown told Healthline. “That’s part of the hesitation,” she explained. “It also depends on whether or not your current provider is in network. Someone going through a treatment plan for cancer, one thing they rely on is consistency with providers. Any interruption in that could impact their treatment and potentially their health.” A study recently published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that health insurance coverage disruptions are common and adversely affect cancer care and survival.

Making sense of health insurance When leaving a job means losing your health insurance, you may be able to continue coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) for a limited time. That’s provided you can afford the monthly premiums. Since 2014, anyone lacking health insurance can purchase a plan through the ACA marketplace regardless of preexisting conditions. Depending on your income, you may qualify for a subsidy, which translates into lower premiums or no premium at all. But there are a number of factors that can complicate matters, including: a family income too high to qualify for subsidy

unaffordable premiums

states with a limited number of plans

networks that may not include preferred doctors

lack of awareness of how the ACA works or how to sign up George Kalogeropoulos is chief executive officer of HealthSherpa, an online portal for shopping and enrolling in ACA plans. He told Healthline that it’s difficult for people to understand what’s available and how to enroll. “People are used to their employers handling insurance and have no idea how to sign up or how any of that works,” Kalogeropoulos said. “Some people don’t understand they may be eligible for a subsidy or Medicaid. Even the basic vocabulary of managing healthcare is alien to some. But that’s the system we have.” He explained that employer coverage in the United States costs about $7,000 for an individual and $20,000 for a family. People who are used to their employer paying even part of that can end up with a case of sticker shock. “There are no preexisting condition or lifetime payout restrictions, which is all good stuff,” said Kalogeropoulos. “But when people with complex medical conditions have specialists they work with, then go to an ACA plan, they may find that all their doctors are not in network. That’s a huge barrier,” he added.