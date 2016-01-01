Residents of Oklahoma City have several healthcare facilities available to them, including OU Health and Integris Health. OU Health hospitals include a children’s hospital and a cancer center. Integris Health has several facilities in the region, including two cancer institutes and eight women’s health facilities and clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, which has a 192-bed anchor facility and over a dozen outpatient clinics in the region.
U.S. News ranks Integris Baptist Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Oklahoma City. Integris Baptist Medical Center is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates McBride Orthopedic Hospital as high performing in three procedures and conditions for some of the region’s best orthopedic care. The procedures are:
A urologist is a doctor who diagnoses and treats diseases of the urinary tract in both men and women. Urologists also specialize in treating conditions of the male reproductive tract. Occasionally, a urologist may even perform surgery to remove certain cancers or blockages from the urinary tract.
What conditions do urologists treat?
Urologists treat many conditions of the urinary tract in men, women, and children. Some common and overlapping conditions treated include:
What procedures do urologists perform?
From diagnostic tests to surgery, urologists perform a wide range of procedures, including:
Some surgeries your urologist may perform include:
When should I go to a urologist?
Depending on your condition, your primary care physician may refer you to a urologist if you have the following persistent symptoms:
For men over 40, it’s also common to schedule regular visits to a urologist to have their prostates checked.
What can I expect during my urology appointment?
To start your appointment, your urologist will typically perform a physical exam while asking questions about your medical history and your current symptoms. Your urologist may also order urine, blood, or imaging tests to help diagnose your condition. Depending on your condition, your urologist will then discuss the treatment options available to you, which may include a referral to a surgeon who specializes in the procedure used to treat your condition.
What questions should I ask my urologist?
It’s important to show up to your urology appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve included some great questions to ask your urologist.
For general questions, ask:
For men, ask:
For women, ask:
While these questions are a good place to start, it’s important to write down any concerns you may have about your symptoms and share those with your urologist.