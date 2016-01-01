Residents of Glendale have access to several healthcare systems, including Banner Health, Encompass Health, and Abrazo Health. The nearest facilities for mental health services and addiction treatment are at Aurora Behavioral Health System West. Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, a 200-bed facility, is the nearest level-1 trauma center.

Glendale’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Banner Health Medical Center, a facility in nearby Sun City, as the #2 best hospital in Arizona and the Greater Phoenix Metro. Residents of Glendale can travel four miles to Banner Health Medical Center, which ranks #34 nationally in rehabilitation and rates as high performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:

hip replacement

knee replacement

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is the most comprehensive pediatric care facility within twelve miles of Glendale. Phoenix Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including: