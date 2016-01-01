Just outside Dallas, residents of Plano have several large healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health. For children’s and women’s healthcare within Plano’s city limits, there are Children’s Medical Center Plano and Plano Women’s Healthcare, respectively. Plano VA Clinic offers primary care and mental health services for veterans seeking care and is part of the VA North Texas Healthcare System.

Plano’s Top-Rated Facilities

Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano makes U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings in Cardiology & Heart Surgery at #40. Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano is also high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:

heart bypass surgery

heart failure

lung cancer surgery

U.S. News rates Medical City Plano as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including: